Commissioners Board agrees to send overflow inmates to Okmulgee or Grady County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overflow inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center may soon be transferred to Okmulgee or Grady County.

Today, Nov. 20, the Comanche County Commissioners Board agreed to send new arrestees and inmates of Comanche County to the two aforementioned counties as a way to cut down on the surplus of prisoners entering the jail.

Grady County will be accepting 15 inmates, and up to 20 may be sent to Okmulgee County. The numbers will depend on the number of available beds at each jail.

The agreement is expected to continue for up to one year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.