Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Commissioners Board agrees to send overflow inmates to Okmulgee or Grady County

Overflow inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center may soon be transferred to Okmulgee or Grady County.
By Alexis Young and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overflow inmates at the Comanche County Detention Center may soon be transferred to Okmulgee or Grady County.

Today, Nov. 20, the Comanche County Commissioners Board agreed to send new arrestees and inmates of Comanche County to the two aforementioned counties as a way to cut down on the surplus of prisoners entering the jail.

Grady County will be accepting 15 inmates, and up to 20 may be sent to Okmulgee County. The numbers will depend on the number of available beds at each jail.

The agreement is expected to continue for up to one year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

Latest News

Lawton landfill upgrades to temporarily cause inability to process card transactions
Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Altus resident Larry Duffy, who was born blind, celebrated his 45th year working for Western...
Altus man born blind celebrates 45th year working at college
Oil tanks in Iran
Senator Lankford urges Biden to enact oil sanctions on Iran