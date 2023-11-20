Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heads up for dog owners, a recall has been issued for Victor Brand’s High-Pro Plus dry dog food. Seven states, including Oklahoma, have reported salmonella cases linked to a brand of dog food.

There’s been one reported case in the Sooner State Oklahoma. A vet with the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine said the problem may be bigger than what it seems.

“It’s very likely that there’s quite a few more people that have actually been exposed and sick from it than we’ve actually been able to identify, so, this will be an ongoing problem here,” Dr. Jennifer Rudd, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, said.

Salmonella can infect anyone who has been in contact with the food.

Doctors say If you experience symptoms like diarrhea after being in contact, you should stay home and take time to quarantine.

