Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma

Seven states, including Oklahoma, have reported salmonella cases linked to a brand of dog food.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heads up for dog owners, a recall has been issued for Victor Brand’s High-Pro Plus dry dog food. Seven states, including Oklahoma, have reported salmonella cases linked to a brand of dog food.

There’s been one reported case in the Sooner State Oklahoma. A vet with the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine said the problem may be bigger than what it seems.

“It’s very likely that there’s quite a few more people that have actually been exposed and sick from it than we’ve actually been able to identify, so, this will be an ongoing problem here,” Dr. Jennifer Rudd, OSU College of Veterinary Medicine, said.

Salmonella can infect anyone who has been in contact with the food.

Doctors say If you experience symptoms like diarrhea after being in contact, you should stay home and take time to quarantine.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Farm Bill renewed for another year, crop insurance programs protected

Latest News

Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week | 11/20AM
Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma
Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma | 11/19 PM
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box