House of Bread Ministries hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch

By Anthony Winn and Destany Fuller
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - In Geronimo, House of Bread Ministries hosted its annual Thanksgiving Feed the Hungry Lunch, where volunteers served plates to community members at no cost.

Families and friends were able to fellowship over a hot meal, which included chicken, turkey, dressing, macaroni and other holiday fixings.

Organizer, Romanda Bruno said it warms her heart to be able to give back to the community.

”Trying to be about the Lord’s work and making him proud, it’s a blessing to see them come out... if you don’t give back how are you ever going to be blessed. For those that give God’s always turning it around,” she said.

Bruno said she plans to host a Christmas drive as the holidays get closer.

