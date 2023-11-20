Lawton community celebrates new blessing box

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Harvest Plenty House of Prayer Church held its first annual Blessing Box Community Celebration on Saturday, along with a thanksgiving drive.

The blessing box serves as a community hub for donations of food and other necessities.

For the celebration, the church put together 10 thanksgiving baskets to give away to families in Lawton. It also featured a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new blessing box.

One volunteer, explained what kinds of items those looking to donate can leave inside of it.

“A lot of people think it’s just for food and non-perishable items which, yes, you can put those things there. But you can also put different things like right now with the cold weather coming up, you can put in cold weather accessories like hats, gloves, scarves,” said Karli Loving, a volunteer for the event. “During the summer time you can put things in there to help them stay cool. You can really put anything in a blessing box that can help someone in need.”

Anyone interested in donating to the box can find it outside of the church. It’s open 24/7 for those interested in donating, along with those in need.

