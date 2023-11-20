Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton landfill upgrades to temporarily cause inability to process card transactions

The City of Lawton landfill will be temporarily unable to process credit and debit card transactions to upgrade its systems.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton landfill will be temporarily unable to process credit and debit card transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 22, to upgrade its systems.

Onsite contractors will be improving their internet and software systems to enhance billing services. Wait times at the landfill may be affected until all systems are fully functional.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 24, and normal transactions will resume.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

Latest News

Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Commissioners Board agrees to send overflow inmates to Okmulgee or Grady County
Altus resident Larry Duffy, who was born blind, celebrated his 45th year working for Western...
Altus man born blind celebrates 45th year working at college
Oil tanks in Iran
Senator Lankford urges Biden to enact oil sanctions on Iran
A Wichita Falls trash can sitting by the curb, waiting for pickup
Wichita Falls trash collection times change due to holidays