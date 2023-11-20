Lawton landfill upgrades to temporarily cause inability to process card transactions

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton landfill will be temporarily unable to process credit and debit card transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 22, to upgrade its systems.

Onsite contractors will be improving their internet and software systems to enhance billing services. Wait times at the landfill may be affected until all systems are fully functional.

The upgrades are expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 24, and normal transactions will resume.

