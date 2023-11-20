Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists came together Saturday to host the Lawton Toy Run.

This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.

The event gives bikers from across both Southwest Oklahoma and North Central Texas a chance to donate toys to the Lawton Fire Department.

Multiple biker clubs gathered to ride from Voodoo Hydro Supply to VFW post 5263. They were escorted by police and the Lawton Fire Department for a ride through the city.

One of the event’s organizers shared what all went into planning the event.

We started off at our shop Voodoo Hydro. This is all about bikers giving back to the community. We get together on several times a year but this is the one time we plan that everyone comes out. Shows our support for the community donate to the foodbank and donate to the fire department.”

