Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists hosted their annual toy drive Saturday morning.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists came together Saturday to host the Lawton Toy Run.

This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.

The event gives bikers from across both Southwest Oklahoma and North Central Texas a chance to donate toys to the Lawton Fire Department.

Multiple biker clubs gathered to ride from Voodoo Hydro Supply to VFW post 5263. They were escorted by police and the Lawton Fire Department for a ride through the city.

One of the event’s organizers shared what all went into planning the event.

We started off at our shop Voodoo Hydro. This is all about bikers giving back to the community. We get together on several times a year but this is the one time we plan that everyone comes out. Shows our support for the community donate to the foodbank and donate to the fire department.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bragg out of Comanche County for alleged aggravated...
Lawton man wanted for alleged possession of over 100 images of child porn
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Jeremiah Zurenda shows the wildlife areas of Fort Sill during hunting season.
Tips for hunting season on Fort Sill
7News was joined by members of the Comanche County Retired Educators Association, President...
Comanche County Retired Educators Association discusses American Education Week

Latest News

This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive
Morning rain chances for Sunday
Morning rain chances for Sunday | 11/19 AM
Rain chances increase for early morning hours
Rain chances increase for early morning hours | 11/18 PM
Rain chances pick up overnight and last through Sunday morning. Seasonable temperatures will...
Scattered Rain Chances Overnight Into Sunday Morning | 11/18 AM