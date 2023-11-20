Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week | 11/20AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning! We’re waking up to fog, cloudy skies and light rain showers. These conditions will stick around all day long with high temperatures warming into the mid 60s. North winds sustained at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 30s. Cloudy skies overnight with temperatures dropping into the low 40s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tomorrow will start with clouds but skies will clear resulting in mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Thanks to the cold front today, high temperatures will only warm into the upper 50s by tomorrow afternoon. North winds at 10 to 20mph. Look for wind gusts in the low 30s.

Wednesday will stay mostly sunny all day long with highs yet again in the upper 50s. Light north to south winds.

For Thanksgiving Day look for partly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the upper 50s and light south winds. Morning temperatures will be a bit cold with many below 30 degrees.

Clouds roll in for Black Friday with temperatures to start the day in the low 30s. Despite the clouds, no rain is in the forecast. High temperatures will warm into the mid 50s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Friday night a cold front will advance south and push into Texoma. This will drop high temperatures in the mid 40s both days over the weekend.

With the cooler airmass behind the front and moisture overhead, there is a possibility some areas in southwest Oklahoma could see a rain-snow mix. The timing of the precipitation, exact locations and how much could accumulate (if any at all) is all in the air. We’ll iron out the details as the week goes on.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.