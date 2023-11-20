Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Major retailers closing on Thanksgiving 2023

Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.
Here's a look at some of the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving in 2023.(Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many retailers are planning to close for Thanksgiving again this year to give employees a day off while focusing on online sales instead.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy are among the national chains that plan to stay closed Nov. 23.

In years past, several big-box retailers began opening on Thanksgiving to extend deals typically reserved for Black Friday, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that for a lot of stores in 2020.

Many stores will offer early Black Friday deals online to encourage customers to shop from the comfort of their own homes on Thanksgiving, and they will reopen Nov. 24 for in-person shopping, some with extended hours.

Be sure to check area locations for specific store hours as you create your Black Friday shopping plans.

Here are some of the national retailers that are set to be closed Thanksgiving Day:

  • Aldi
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • JCPenney
  • Kohl’s
  • Lowe’s
  • Macy’s
  • Office Depot and Office Max
  • REI
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

*This list will be updated as more major retailers confirm store hours.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bragg out of Comanche County for alleged aggravated...
Lawton man wanted for alleged possession of over 100 images of child porn
This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

Latest News

Health officials said 31 premature babies in “extremely critical condition” were transferred...
Heavy fighting breaks out around another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Shifa
Pop star Shakira has agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud...
Pop star Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors on 1st day of tax fraud trial
File - Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation...
Microsoft hires OpenAI founders to lead AI research team after ChatGPT maker’s shakeup
Thanksgiving travel this week is expected to be the busiest it's been in years. (CNN, AAA,...
Thanksgiving travel: Gas prices down, weather threats ahead