ODOT releases traffic advisory ahead of Thanksgiving

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) has released a traffic advisory ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend.

The list includes construction projects across the state with a few taking place in Comanche and Caddo Counties.

In Comanche Co., I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane near Walters east and westbound due to an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project.

In Caddo Co., I-40 will be narrowed east of Hydro to one lane in both the east and westbound lanes from MM 91 to MM 93 due to bridge rehabilitation. Also, in Caddo Co., the Bridgeport Bridge over the South Canadian River on US-281/Rt. 66 is closed to traffic until the summer of 2024 due to a bridge rehabilitation project. ODOT advises drivers to use US-281 Business Spur (I-40 exit at mm 108) and I-40 (mm 101-108) as alternate routes.

For any other information on advisories, you can visit their website here.

