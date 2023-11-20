Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We still have some lingering isolated showers across Texoma this evening. As the storm system that brought us Sundays rainfall pulls east it will take the showers with it. Clouds are beginning to break up some, but we will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Tuesday we will start with some clouds, but we should see the mainly sunny skies by the end of the day.

Thanksgiving will be a nice late November day. Temperatures will be seasonal with plenty of sunshine. If you are going to visit family across Texoma it will be a good day to visit and go outside after your thanksgiving meal! Enjoy it though, because big changes arrive just in time for the weekend!

A strong storm system will impact our weekend weather. The cold front associated with the storm system will come through Friday with precipitation coming in behind it. Precipitation chances as of now are decent (especially Saturday night). Temperatures, as of now, look cold enough to support a wintry mix north of the red river. Forecasting models have a hard time handling the transition of seasons. Since it is fall and we are headed into more of the winter season models can be inconsistent. So, for now, we are confident that it will be colder this weekend with some precipitation, but it’s too early to go into detail.

