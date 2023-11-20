Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM

Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
By Barrett Phillips and Alex Searl
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We still have some lingering isolated showers across Texoma this evening. As the storm system that brought us Sundays rainfall pulls east it will take the showers with it. Clouds are beginning to break up some, but we will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Tuesday we will start with some clouds, but we should see the mainly sunny skies by the end of the day.

Thanksgiving will be a nice late November day. Temperatures will be seasonal with plenty of sunshine. If you are going to visit family across Texoma it will be a good day to visit and go outside after your thanksgiving meal! Enjoy it though, because big changes arrive just in time for the weekend!

A strong storm system will impact our weekend weather. The cold front associated with the storm system will come through Friday with precipitation coming in behind it. Precipitation chances as of now are decent (especially Saturday night). Temperatures, as of now, look cold enough to support a wintry mix north of the red river. Forecasting models have a hard time handling the transition of seasons. Since it is fall and we are headed into more of the winter season models can be inconsistent. So, for now, we are confident that it will be colder this weekend with some precipitation, but it’s too early to go into detail.

Meteorologist Barrett Phillips and Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

Latest News

Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week | 11/20AM
Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma
Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma | 11/19 PM
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week | 11/20AM