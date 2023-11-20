Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Turkey Pardon Tradition Continues in 76th Year

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The same day President Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday, two turkeys from Minnesota “Liberty” and “Bell” received the ultimate present — a presidential pardon that spares them from becoming someone’s Thanksgiving dinner.

“This is the 76th anniversary of this event. And I want you to know I wasn’t there. I was too young to make it up,” Biden joked.

On the South Lawn of the White House, the turkeys were presented to President Biden by the chairman of the National Turkey Federation. With much fanfare, the President used his presidential authority to issue pardons to the lucky birds who will live out the rest of their lives at the University of Minnesota.

“I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations birds!” said the President. He continued, “These birds have a new appreciation of the words: ‘Let freedom ring.’”

Stories of turkeys being spared date back to the presidency of Abraham Lincoln. But the White House Historical Society notes the turkey pardon became an annual tradition in 1989 with President George H.W. Bush.

“Liberty” and “Bell” hail from Minnesota — which produces more turkeys than any other state.

President Obama once said Thanksgiving is one of the best days of the year to be an American. But it’s also one of the worst days of the year to be a turkey. But for “Liberty” and “Bell” this Thanksgiving already looks pretty good.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
This has been an annual tradition for the organization for the past 20 years.
Lawton motorcyclists host annual toy drive

Latest News

Lawton landfill upgrades to temporarily cause inability to process card transactions
Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Seasonable and fair conditions for Thanksgiving; big changes this weekend | 11/20 PM
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden pardons National Thanksgiving Turkeys while marking his 81st birthday with jokes about his age
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, drinks water during a preliminary hearing at the Clara Shortridge...
A$AP Rocky must stand trial on charges he fired gun at former friend, judge rules
Commissioners Board agrees to send overflow inmates to Okmulgee or Grady County