Wichita Falls trash collection times change due to holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Tx. (KSWO) - Heads up for people in Wichita Falls, as the City has announced its trash collection pickup times for the Holiday week.

Trash pickup will be normal today, Nov. 20, and tomorrow, Nov. 21. Thursday pickups will be moving to Wednesday, and Friday pickup will move to Saturday. No recycling pickups will be done this week.

The landfill and transfer station will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

For more information you can contact the Sanitation Department at 940-766-2322.

