Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wichita Falls trash collection times change due to holidays

Heads up for people in Wichita Falls, as the City has announced its trash collection pickup times for the Holiday week.
By Laine Baldwin and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Tx. (KSWO) - Heads up for people in Wichita Falls, as the City has announced its trash collection pickup times for the Holiday week.

Trash pickup will be normal today, Nov. 20, and tomorrow, Nov. 21. Thursday pickups will be moving to Wednesday, and Friday pickup will move to Saturday. No recycling pickups will be done this week.

The landfill and transfer station will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

For more information you can contact the Sanitation Department at 940-766-2322.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Farm Bill renewed for another year, crop insurance programs protected

Latest News

Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Seven states, including Oklahoma, have reported salmonella cases linked to a brand of dog food.
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
Heads up for people in Wichita Falls, as the City has announced its trash collection pickup...
Wichita Falls trash collection times change due to holidays
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week
Light rain showers/ drizzle through today; drier weather for the rest of the week | 11/20AM
Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma
Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma | 11/19 PM