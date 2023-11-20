Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma | 11/19 PM

By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, showers will continue to move through Texoma working their way eastward. These showers will remain very scattered, so there is only a 20% chance of rain for the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick with us through tomorrow, and along with this we will have some gusty conditions. Bring any trashcans inside or make sure any decorations outside are buckled down. Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph in some places. These gusts should calm down as we go into Tuesday, but some stronger gusts are still possible.

A high pressure system will keep us clear and calm up until Thanksgiving Day. A high of 61 degrees is expected for Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be coming out of the south around 5 to 15 mph. Going into the weekend, we have a potential for some winter weather conditions. As of right now nothing is set in stone, and this could still change. Models are ranging from 1 to 3 inches of snow in some places. Timing, amounts, and even location could change within the next couple of days, so no need for alarm. We have around a 30% chance of precipitation for Saturday and into Sunday, and temperatures will be near that freezing mark. Be sure to turn notifications on your first alert weather app to stay in the know with the latest up to date forecast.

Have a great week, and happy Thanksgiving!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
An arrest warrant has been issued for Bragg out of Comanche County for alleged aggravated...
Lawton man wanted for alleged possession of over 100 images of child porn
A long-term drug investigation led a drug task force to execute a search warrant on Wofford.
Police allegedly discover over 5 grams of fentanyl in Duncan woman’s home
Jeremiah Zurenda shows the wildlife areas of Fort Sill during hunting season.
Tips for hunting season on Fort Sill
7News was joined by members of the Comanche County Retired Educators Association, President...
Comanche County Retired Educators Association discusses American Education Week

Latest News

Morning rain chances for Sunday
Morning rain chances for Sunday | 11/19 AM
Rain chances increase for early morning hours
Rain chances increase for early morning hours | 11/18 PM
Rain chances pick up overnight and last through Sunday morning. Seasonable temperatures will...
Scattered Rain Chances Overnight Into Sunday Morning | 11/18 AM
Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM
Scattered rain chances Sunday and Monday; stray storm possible | 11/17 PM