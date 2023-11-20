Windy conditions tomorrow as a front moves through Texoma | 11/19 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight, showers will continue to move through Texoma working their way eastward. These showers will remain very scattered, so there is only a 20% chance of rain for the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick with us through tomorrow, and along with this we will have some gusty conditions. Bring any trashcans inside or make sure any decorations outside are buckled down. Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph in some places. These gusts should calm down as we go into Tuesday, but some stronger gusts are still possible.

A high pressure system will keep us clear and calm up until Thanksgiving Day. A high of 61 degrees is expected for Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be coming out of the south around 5 to 15 mph. Going into the weekend, we have a potential for some winter weather conditions. As of right now nothing is set in stone, and this could still change. Models are ranging from 1 to 3 inches of snow in some places. Timing, amounts, and even location could change within the next couple of days, so no need for alarm. We have around a 30% chance of precipitation for Saturday and into Sunday, and temperatures will be near that freezing mark. Be sure to turn notifications on your first alert weather app to stay in the know with the latest up to date forecast.

Have a great week, and happy Thanksgiving!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

