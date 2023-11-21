Beware of these construction projects ahead of holiday travel

CADDO Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A lot of you will be hitting the roads soon for the holidays. As you head to your Thanksgiving destination, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has announced a number of construction projects drivers should be aware of.

The east and westbound lanes of I-44 will be narrowed to one lane at State Highway 5 near Walters for bridge work. The east and west lanes of I-40 east of Hydro in Caddo County will also be narrowed down to one lane.

Also in Caddo County, the US-281 bridge over the South Canadian river will be closed to through traffic until next summer for a major rehabilitation project.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes.

