Chickasha woman allegedly in possession of multiple different narcotics during traffic stop

Little faces aggravated drug trafficking charges.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - In Grady County, a 49-year-old woman from Chickasha faces aggravated drug trafficking charges.

Court documents allege Kelli Little was pulled over for not having a lit tag light and as it turns out, her license had been revoked.

During a search of her vehicle, officers allegedly found multiple different types of narcotics including meth, fentanyl and more.

They also allegedly found paraphernalia including syringes, a plastic spoon with a crystal-like residue and a glass smoking pipe.

Her bond has been set at $100,000.

