Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: 6th annual Stop and Shop Local event

By Billie Hill and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Shopping is on a lot of folks’ minds, and today’s focus is on shopping locally with a perfect guest for this edition of Community Conversations.

Event Coordinator from Stop and Shop Local, Kat Funaki, spoke with 7News anchor Tarra Bates about the upcoming event taking place on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Tarra Bates and Kat Funaki discussed the event itself, what businesses can expect attending the event, as well as why it is so important to shop locally.

Watch the conversation above to learn more!

