Duncan woman faces decade behind bars over alleged Walmart cart theft and drug charges

The woman allegedly told officers she was borrowing the shopping cart from a friend.
The woman allegedly told officers she was borrowing the shopping cart from a friend.(MGN)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The alleged theft of a motorized shopping cart from Walmart could land a Duncan woman behind bars for nearly a decade.

Court documents allege 37-year-old Jessica Wilson stole a ride-on shopping cart from the store, and told officers she was borrowing it from a friend.

When confronted about the cart, Wilson allegedly fought with officers until she was brought into custody. Officers also reportedly found a syringe with a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

She is facing charges of grand larceny, resisting an officer, and the possession of both drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A windy Tuesday with clearing skies | 11/21AM