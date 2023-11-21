Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

FISTA deep dive: Education improvements to qualify students for open positions

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to CEO of FISTA Dr Krista Ratliff, education is a barrier for hiring, even though the contractors signed with FISTA have preference on local hires.

So as more jobs open in FISTA, according to officials from both Cameron University and Great Plains Technology Center, it’s important for them to make sure they provide their students with the educational requirements to qualify for those positions.

They said it’s important to keep their curriculum open to change, so they can meet the needs of these companies as they move in.

“As the companies are coming into the FISTA to do their work, that Cameron is postured to deliver products that’s going to meet their needs,” said Albert Johnson Jr, the Vice President for University Advancement for Cameron. “So if there’s an infrastructure change that we need to make to expose our students to that process we want to go through that.”

Both Johnson and Clarence Fortney, the Superintendent for Great Plains Technology Center, have seats on FISTA’s board of trustees.

Fortney said having that position allows them to sit down with the contractors to know exactly how students need to prepare.

“When we originally thought of FISTA and the opportunities it could bring to the Lawton Fort Sill community, we realized the different entities that would potentially move into the FISTA whether it be defense contractors. And we’ll look at what their training needs are, what their workforce needs and opportunities are, so that we can then be about training individuals locally so we can fill those positions,” Fortney said.

Both agreed it’s important Lawton’s education system is interlinked with the company, so they can create a workforce pipeline.

They said the jobs are typically based in engineering, and Johnson added when the idea of FISTA was floating around, they took it upon themselves to implement a two year engineering program to give students those STEM qualifications.

“That synergy creates a person who has already committed to this community and now through their education they can now get a great job and help make this community better. It’s a perfect scenario,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Houser faces charges of Peeping Tom and lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16.
Lawton man accused of recording minors in bathroom using secret cameras
Commissioners Board agrees to send overflow inmates to Okmulgee or Grady County
The box is open 24/7 for both those wanting to donate, and those in need.
Lawton community celebrates new blessing box

Latest News

Little faces aggravated drug trafficking charges.
Chickasha woman allegedly in possession of multiple different narcotics during traffic stop
Despite the plant’s location, residents said it affects the whole county, and they don’t...
“Why is this being rushed?”: Citizens against Lawton Cobalt Refinery
Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor Armstrong discusses water meters, City Manager resignation,...
Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor Armstrong discusses water meters, City Manager resignation, more
Despite the plant’s location, residents said it affects the whole county, and they don’t...
“Why is this being rushed?”: Citizens against Lawton Cobalt Refinery
The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a man has been arrested in connection...
Pair of inmates at Lawton Correctional Facility charged in two seperate stabbings