Monday with the Mayor: Duncan Mayor Armstrong discusses water meters, City Manager resignation, more

On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with Duncan Mayor Robert Armstrong.
By Kevin Haggenmiller, Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On this edition of Monday with the Mayor, 7News spoke with Duncan Mayor Robert Armstrong.

Armstrong spoke about the city manager’s resignation, the new Duncan police chief, the water replacement project, El Rancho water tower, potential bridge inspections and more!

You can watch the interview above to learn more.

