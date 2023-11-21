Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma AG sues U.S. Health Department over lost family planning grant

State health officials said the revoking of those funds also takes away from cancer screenings, breast exams and pregnancy prevention programs.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health in response to suspending a family planning grant.

The Health Department took the Title X funds previously used for groups like Planned Parenthood earlier this year due to the state declining to refer women for abortions.

The AG’s office says the law stipulates Title X funding cannot be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning and the state is being punished for its policies.

State health officials said the revoking of those funds also takes away from cancer screenings, breast exams and pregnancy prevention programs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the driver suffered injuries to the head, trunk and more.
Grady County crash leaves man critically injured
Court documents allege both inmates accuse each other of being the one who stabbed the victim...
Pair of inmates at Lawton Correctional Facility charged in two separate stabbings
Despite the plant’s location, residents said it affects the whole county, and they don’t...
“Why is this being rushed?”: Citizens against Lawton Cobalt Refinery
Commissioners Board agrees to send overflow inmates to Okmulgee or Grady County

Latest News

Beware of these construction projects ahead of holiday travel
Cameron University Professor Dr. Matt Jenkins sits down with GMT to discuss Tuesday's Movie...
'Pleasantville' actor coming to Lawton for Movie Night at the Vaska
Hold on to your hats! It’s a very windy start to this Tuesday morning
A windy Tuesday with clearing skies | 11/21AM
Both teams kickoff Friday at 7pm
Velma-Alma and Apache gear up for 3rd round matchups