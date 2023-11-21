Oklahoma AG sues U.S. Health Department over lost family planning grant

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health in response to suspending a family planning grant.

The Health Department took the Title X funds previously used for groups like Planned Parenthood earlier this year due to the state declining to refer women for abortions.

The AG’s office says the law stipulates Title X funding cannot be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning and the state is being punished for its policies.

State health officials said the revoking of those funds also takes away from cancer screenings, breast exams and pregnancy prevention programs.

