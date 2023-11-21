Oklahoma Farm Bureau fights against ballot measure seeking to double minimum wage

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The State Chamber and Oklahoma Farm Bureau jointly filed a protest challenging a state question that seeks to double the minimum wage in Oklahoma.

The legal challenge argues that the state question is unconstitutional because it would delegate legislative power to federal officials.

The state question being challenged is SQ 832. If passed by the voters, Oklahoma’s minimum wage would more than double up to $15 an hour by 2029. The minimum wage would also automatically raise annually based on inflation.

The state question would be voted on by Oklahoma residents in 2024.

The Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s vice president of public policy, Steve Thompson, said this particular state question uses national projections to gauge inflationary rates that would increase economic pressures on Oklahoma residents.

“Oklahoma Farm Bureau members understand the importance of fair compensation for honest work as farmers and ranchers rely on dependable, hardworking individuals to ensure their agricultural operations run smoothly and efficiently,” Thompson said. “State Question 832 seeks to raise minimum compensation through national economic projections that are unrepresentative of Oklahoma’s economy, and these burdensome government mandates will only intensify the inflationary pressures Oklahomans are already facing.”

