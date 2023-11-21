Expert Connections
Police: 4 injured after man opens fire at Walmart in Ohio; shooter dead

Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov....
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at the Walmart in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.(Courtney King)
By B.J. Bethel and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Police say four people were injured when a man entered a Walmart in Ohio and began firing a gun.

Police say the suspect walked into a Walmart in Beavercreek around 8:35 p.m. Monday and began shooting, injuring four people. Officers arrived on the scene before 9 p.m. but didn’t fire any shots.

The alleged shooter died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound, WXIX reports.

Police say the four victims were taken to area hospitals.

Beavercreek Police Capt. Scott Molnar said he didn’t know the conditions of the four victims. He said police would release more information Tuesday.

Walmart released the following statement to WXIX:

“We’re heartbroken by what’s happened at our Beavercreek, Ohio store. This remains a developing situation and we’re working closely with investigators on the scene. All questions should be directed to local law enforcement.”

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were all at the scene, which included dozens of police.

In 2014, John Crawford III was shot and killed by police at the Walmart in Beavercreek. He was reportedly carrying a pellet gun he picked up at the store when a man called 911 and said he was waving the gun.

The 911 caller later said he didn’t see Crawford waving the gun.

Angela Williams, who had been shopping at the store at the time, died of a cardiac event as she attempted to flee.

