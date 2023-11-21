USDA invests $1.5 million in rural Oklahoma education: 13 public school districts benefit

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has invested more than $1.5 million to rural Oklahoma communities for education support services this year.

A total of 22 projects have been funded for several rural public schools in the state. Items to improve and support school buses, cafeterias, and computers have been brought with the funds.

The USDA Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, said he is thankful for the Biden Administration’s support of rural schools and the funds have helped these schools find further success.

“As we near Thanksgiving, I am beyond thankful that our President is committed to supporting our rural schools and providing our underserved communities with a helping hand that is certainly not a handout,” Corn said. “As I have traveled across Oklahoma speaking to our educators, principals and superintendents, the message back to me has been resounding that the programs the Biden-Harris Administration delivers are essential to the very survival and success of our educational services we provide in rural Oklahoma.”

Here is a list of Oklahoma public schools that have received funding through the program:

· Boswell Public Schools

· Calvin Public Schools

· College of the Muskogee Nation

· Dahlonegah School District

· Elmore City-Pernell School District

· Glover Public Schools

· Kiamichi Technology Centers

· Lowrey Public Schools

· Oak Grove Public Schools

· Okemah Public Schools

· Smithville Public Schools

· Soper Public Schools

· Wapanucka Public Schools

