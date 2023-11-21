A very nice Thanksgiving with changes this weekend | 11/21 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a breezy one today Texoma! Breezy conditions will lighten up later tonight with skies remaining mainly clear. Temperatures will remain near to slightly below average through Thanksgiving, but overall a very good Thanksgiving is in the making. You will need a jacket Wednesday and Thursday mornings but should only need the long sleeved shirt in the afternoon. Make sure to get outside Thursday and play some backyard games!

Changes are in the making this weekend with not one but two fronts moving in. The first front looks to move in Friday. With that, you will notice the wind shifting to the northeast pulling in some chillier air. Highs should be in the mid 50′s or so Friday. The second front looks to be the stronger of the two coming through Sunday morning with a stronger push behind it. Temperatures will probably stay in the 40′s for highs Sunday! Precipitation chances are looking decent but will be on the lighter end of the spectrum. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain mainly because the rain will be occurring ahead of the second (stronger) front. Although, as we push into Saturday night the very back end of the rain could turn to a wintry mix of rain and wet snow (areas close to I-40). I want to stress it is not set in stone, but only a possibility! Even if it does occur the ground and roads are warm enough it will not stick.

Meteorologist Barrett Phillips and Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.