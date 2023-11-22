Expert Connections
Main Street Duncan seeking volunteers for Christmas Parade

By Justin Allen Rose and Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Everyone loves a fun Christmas parade, but it’s a lot of hard work to make it happen. Which is why one organization is calling on the people of Duncan to come out and ensure the day is a success.

Main Street Duncan Incorporated said they’re asking for volunteers ahead of Duncan’s Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2. They’ll need anywhere between 16 to 20 people to help stage parade entries, and keep the route safe.

To get started, you can either call Main Street Duncan at (580) 252-8696 or email them at mainstreetduncan@sbcglobal.net.

