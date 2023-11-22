Wintry mix possible for northern Texoma this weekend | 11/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Wednesday Texoma! Today will begin with temperatures sitting just below the freezing mark across Texoma. Sunrise is set for 7:13 this morning, and we should warm up fairly quickly getting into the mid-50s by noon. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long with light winds shifting from north to south at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs today are expected to reach the low 60s for most of Texoma, which is right at the average temperatures for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the 7 day forecast as great weather conditions are expected for Thanksgiving. Morning temperatures will begin near the freezing mark once again, and afternoon highs will climb into the mid-60s. Skies will begin the day mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will roll into the area later in the day. This cloud coverage is the early signs of a cold front pushing its way into the area. The northern winds will arrive in Texoma Friday morning, and we will cool down about 10 degrees as afternoon highs will only reach the mid-50s Friday afternoon.

A second cold front is in the forecast for this weekend, and ahead of the front, there will be some precipitation. Rain chances return to the area Saturday afternoon in northern Texoma. Temperatures will stay above freezing during the day on Saturday, so any precipitation that happens before sunset will be a cold rain. Things start to get fuzzy in the overnight hours as temperatures are forecasted to drop at (or just below) the freezing mark at the surface from Highway 62 and northward. This could lead to a wintry mix in Texoma with all forms of precipitation possible in the overnight hours going into Sunday morning. The most likely outcome at this time is the ground will be warm enough to not have much of anything stick to the surface, but areas near I-40 in far northern Texoma will have better chances to see some slick conditions Sunday morning. We will warm up above freezing during the day on Sunday, so any slick conditions should dissipate fairly quickly. This is something we will continue to monitor closely as we move towards the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound back into the upper 40s and low 50s by next week Monday and Tuesday. Precipitation chances will lower on Monday and Tuesday, but there is still a chance for some isolated activity.

Have a great Wednesday!

