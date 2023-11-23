Above average temperatures for Thanksgiving; wintry mix possible this weekend | 11/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Plenty of sunshine this Wednesday evening with a light south wind keeping temperatures near average. As we roll into the overnight hours little change is in the forecast. We will continue with mostly clear skies and light south winds. Temps will get a bit below freezing, so bring the plants in or cover them if you can! Your turkey day is going to be a good one to get outside and play some back yard football! Winds will remain light and from the south with plenty of sunshine. Highs will get above average in the upper 60′s.

As we roll into the weekend we will see the first of two fronts arriving early Friday morning bringing some chillier air with it. We will remain precipitation free with some increased clouds. Highs will only be in the low 50′s. Saturday, we will see some light rain break out with mixed precipitation just to our north in NW Oklahoma. In fact NW Oklahoma looks to see accumulating snowfall, so if you are traveling near Woodward or Alva, OK I would head back home by Friday evening. Texhoma looks to remain free of wintry precip through the daytime hours Saturday with highs in the 40′s. Although, Saturday night we could see a brief change over to some wet snow or a bit of sleet mix. Anything that does fall will remain light and with ground temps in the 50′s will not stick. Places along and north of a line from Duncan to Lawton to Fredrick to Vernon to Crowell looks to see this brief change over Saturday night. Rainfall will remain less than a 1/3 inch for most areas with up to 1/2 inch locally possible.

A slight warming trend begins Monday of next week!

