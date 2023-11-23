Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London on Nov. 2, 2023.(AP)
By CNN Newource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Article headlines will once again be shown on posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

CEO Elon Musk announced the feature was returning,

He removed the headlines under posts of links in early October.

At the time, Musk said it was because it would look better without them, but users have complained that without the headlines, posts lack context.

Their return will appear a little different though.

Musk says the headline would overlay the image of an article rather than below it.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
The woman allegedly told officers she was borrowing the shopping cart from a friend.
Duncan woman faces decade behind bars over alleged Walmart cart theft and drug charges
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass...
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass the citizens’
Court documents allege both inmates accuse each other of being the one who stabbed the victim...
Pair of inmates at Lawton Correctional Facility charged in two separate stabbings
Front of Lawton Firefighter Association building pictured above.
Lawton firefighters see results after community makes voice heard in support of higher wages

Latest News

FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling