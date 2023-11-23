LPD seeks help in locating missing woman

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person.

LPD says that the woman, Laura Barrett-Oliver, was last known to be driving to Lawton from McKinney, Texas on Nov. 21. They say the woman never arrived home.

She is described as a 5′2 white female between 200 to 250 lbs.

She was driving a black Saturn SL1 with Oklahoma tags reading IBB896.

If you have any information regarding her location, you can call (580) 581-3574.

