Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Volunteers provide free hot holiday meal at H.C. King Center

Thanksgiving is less than a day away and many will be enjoying a hot, home cooked meal and spending time with family making memories.
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanksgiving is less than a day away and many will be enjoying a hot, home cooked meal and spending time with family making memories. Unfortunately, for others there may not be a meal waiting for them, which is why some community members came together to provide one for them today at the H.C. King Center.

”If you can do something for somebody else, do it, regardless of if they can give it back, regardless of if you get something in return, just being able to help somebody and make their day better is what the goal is,” Rosezella Burrage said.

Burrage recently moved to Lawton from Chicago, where she says she’s led a life of helping others.

Thanks to her volunteerism here in Southwest Oklahoma, she’s met others that feel the same way.

”We’ve heard people say thank you for what you’ve done today, it meant a lot for us, so it’s just being able to be a blessing for those that may not have family and community here. We get to come together and be that community for them,” Dominique Torres said.

Dominique, a first time volunteer today says the feeling she has from helping is uncomparable, encouraging her to volunteer more in the future. Around fifteen people volunteered, providing and serving food to those who showed up hungry and ready to eat from eleven to two o’clock. For hungry one couple, the food was only their second favorite part of the day.

”Seeing the kids get involved and the parents letting the be involved,” Billy Hendershot said.

“Teaching them the importance of giving back,” Lori Osborn said.

At least thirty people got the chance to get a bite to eat, thanks to the community’s volunteer efforts. For some not able to make it to the Center, those efforts extended into delivering meals directly to them. Rosezella says if someone wants to give back to the community to remember one specific thing.

”Do it from the heart. If you’re doing it for a reward, don’t do it. Like, if you’re doing it to say I did something for somebody else, don’t do it, because that’s not what’s needed. If you’re doing it from the heart then it doesn’t matter if you get recognition or not, because you’re doing it to help someone else,” Burrage said.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
The woman allegedly told officers she was borrowing the shopping cart from a friend.
Duncan woman faces decade behind bars over alleged Walmart cart theft and drug charges
Court documents allege both inmates accuse each other of being the one who stabbed the victim...
Pair of inmates at Lawton Correctional Facility charged in two separate stabbings
Despite the plant’s location, residents said it affects the whole county, and they don’t...
“Why is this being rushed?”: Citizens against Lawton Cobalt Refinery
Little faces aggravated drug trafficking charges.
Chickasha woman allegedly in possession of multiple different narcotics during traffic stop

Latest News

Thanksgiving is less than a day away and many will be enjoying a hot, home cooked meal and...
Volunteers provide free hot holiday meal at H.C. King Center
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass...
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass the citizens’
Main Street Duncan seeking volunteers for Christmas Parade
Main Street Duncan seeking volunteers for Christmas Parade
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass...
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass the
Main Street Duncan Incorporated said they’re asking for volunteers ahead of Duncan’s Christmas...
Main Street Duncan seeking volunteers for Christmas Parade