Pet of The Week

Cold temperatures along with rain for the weekend | 11/23

Cold temperatures along with rain for the weekend
By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Thanksgiving Texoma! We will gradually cool down for the night, eventually hitting a low of around 35 degrees. If you are headed out for Black Friday shopping, a jacket will be needed, especially in the morning. We will start to warm up throughout the day but only into the mid 50s. Winds will be calm coming out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

This weekend, the temperatures will continue to drop and this comes as precipitation will make its way through the region. The northern counties may see some freezing rain or snow mix, but for most of us it will just be cold rain. By Sunday, that cloud cover will start to leave the area, but the temperatures will lag behind for a few days.

Going into next week, we will see more average temperatures for this time of year. Most days will see upper 50s and lower 60s. Hope everyone enjoyed their Thanksgiving!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

