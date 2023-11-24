Cold weekend ahead with cold rain possible Saturday night | 11/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! A cold will move through Texoma this morning, and this will bring big changes for the weekend. Starting today, temperatures will reach 50 degrees by noon and will top out in the mid-50s for afternoon highs. This will be about a 10 degree drop off from what we experienced yesterday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds during the day with gusty northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph. While it will be significantly cooler than yesterday, we will stay dry across the area.

Saturday will see temperatures drop even more with morning temperatures in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. The big thing we are monitoring is precipitation chances later in the day on Saturday which carry into the overnight hours. The majority of Texoma will see a cold rain with temperatures above freezing, but far northern Texoma (areas near I-40 and northward) have a chance to see a wintry mix in the overnight hours. While no major travel impacts are expected, there could be a glaze of some wintry mix early Sunday morning. If this does occur, it will quickly melt as once the sun comes out on Sunday, temperatures will climb over the freezing mark. Precipitation will exit Texoma right around daybreak on Sunday, and we should see sunny skies behind the precipitation. Temperatures will still stay cold only reaching the upper 40s for afternoon highs.

We will rebound back to some normal conditions during next week with temperatures returning into the mid and upper 50s by the middle of next week. While we should stay dry at the beginning of next week, there is a chance for some rain by next week Thursday. This is about a week out, so we will keep you updated as we move closer to next week.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.