Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Dramatic body camera video shows officers wrestle gun away from suspect

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off. (NEW YORK CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - The New York City Police Department released body camera video that shows officers trying to wrestle a gun away from a suspect as it goes off.

The incident happened on Coney Island on Oct. 27 when the officers responded to a 911 call about a man with a gun.

The video shows an officer open the passenger-side door of a car while a man is sitting there with his hand on a gun.

Police repeatedly told the suspect to put the gun down before one officer pulled him out of the vehicle.

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun went off.

No one was injured and the officers were eventually able to get the gun away from the man.

The officers were honored earlier this week and city officials have praised their efforts in de-escalating the situation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image depicting Salmonella
Dog food brand linked to salmonella affecting Oklahoma
The woman allegedly told officers she was borrowing the shopping cart from a friend.
Duncan woman faces decade behind bars over alleged Walmart cart theft and drug charges
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass...
Kiowa Chairman on tribal tag controversy: ‘We know what the reason is, they just want to harass the citizens’
The Lawton Police Department is asking for help in locating Barrett-Oliver.
LPD seeks help in locating missing woman
Court documents allege both inmates accuse each other of being the one who stabbed the victim...
Pair of inmates at Lawton Correctional Facility charged in two separate stabbings

Latest News

Several officers tried to disarm the man when the gun goes off.
Dramatic bodycam shows officers wrestle gun from suspect
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say
Lawton's mayor, Stan Booker shared a hopeful message with the community this Thanksgiving.
Lawton mayor shares Thanksgiving message
Lawton's mayor, Stan Booker shared a hopeful message with the community this Thanksgiving.
Lawton mayor shares Thanksgiving message