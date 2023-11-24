Lawton Fire Crews respond to Morning Structure Fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Central Lawton Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at the 1700 block of SW B Avenue to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Officials say the structure was abandoned at the time and is deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

