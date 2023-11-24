Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton Fire Crews respond to Morning Structure Fire

Crews respond to early morning structure fire
Crews respond to early morning structure fire(Justin Stevens)
By Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Central Lawton Tuesday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at the 1700 block of SW B Avenue to find the home completely engulfed in flames.

Officials say the structure was abandoned at the time and is deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

