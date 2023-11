LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Mayor Stan Booker shared a message with the community for Thanksgiving.

In the address, Booker said the hearts of the community are with those deployed overseas from Fort Sill.

He also advised citizens to share companionship and support to those around us this holiday -- ensuring no one feels alone during this season.

