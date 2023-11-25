Altus man critically injured in Jackson County crash

JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - One person was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after a car crash in Jackson County Friday afternoon.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials, the crash happened on US-62 at South County Road 201 around noon.

According to investigators, the crash was caused by one car failing to yield to another at a stop sign.

One of the drivers was reportedly taken to the Jackson County Memorial in Altus with internal trunk injuries.

The second driver, and all passengers were treated and released from the hospital.

