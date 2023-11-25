BRRR! Rain and cooler temperatures are on the way | 11/25 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. Temperatures this morning will stay in the mid 30s, while wind chills will be even cooler. Some breaks in the clouds is to be expected this morning, allowing for the sun to make an appearance today. However, clouds will fill in this afternoon, as widespread rain moves into the region this evening. Rain is expected to move in around 2 PM this afternoon and become more widespread throughout the evening hours. There is no risk for severe weather; however, there is a very low chance for wintry mix across western Oklahoma. Any freezing precipitation is expected to stay north of I-40, but we cannot rule out snow flurries sneaking into our northern counties. Snow totals will stay near or under an inch across the area.

As far as travel goes, impacts are expected to be minimal, but it is highly advised to plan ahead with the risk for freezing rain. It is hard to say if we will see freezing rain or not due to a very complicated forecast, but most models suggest any freezing rain should stay north of our viewing area. As always, we will be monitoring this very closely throughout the day.

Temperatures behind tonight’s cold front will be freezing, with wind chills making it feel even cooler. For most, temps will barely reach the 50-degree mark while others stay in the 40s for Sunday and Monday. The sunshine returns Sunday, but gusty NW winds will make temperatures feel even cooler. A slight warming trend is apparent next week, despite rain chances picking up around Thursday. At this time, no winter weather is expected with next weeks storm system.

Be sure to stay warm and dry this weekend! -DS

