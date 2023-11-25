Expert Connections
Cold front will move through brining wintry mix this weekend | 11/24 PM

By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Temperatures will continue to drop eventually hitting a low of 33 degrees. Those northerly winds will make the feels like temperatures feel even colder. That cold front will make its way through the area Saturday evening, bringing rain chances along with it. Most of us will only see cold rain, but northern counties could see a wintry mix. These rain chances will last through the early morning hours.

By the time we get to Sunday morning, those rain chances will have moved east of us. Cloud cover will leave the area as well and we should be left with mostly sunny conditions. Just because the sun is out doesn’t mean that the temperatures will be warmer. Those highs will only reach the mid 40s. Winds will be streaming out of the northwest at 5 to 15mph.

As we go into the first part of next week, we should be a little bit warmer than the weekend temperatures. A jacket will still be needed because the highs will only be in the 50s. Winds will switch out of the south, but remain light between 5 to 15 mph.

Stay warm!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

