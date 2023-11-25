Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs worth $100,000 from pet store

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off. (Source: Top Dog Pet Store (@bulldog_cartel_) / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENA, Calif. (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on surveillance video stealing 12 French bulldogs from a pet shop earlier this week.

The theft happened Tuesday at Top Dog Pet Store in Gardena, California.

The video shows four masked men arriving at the store around 1 a.m. and breaking in as alarms blare.

The theft happened in a matter of minutes. The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off.

The shop’s owner, Andres Avalos, told KTLA that the 12 dogs are worth a combined $100,000, but he is more worried about the dogs’ safety than the money.

“They literally grabbed them and tossed them in the van like they were stuffed animals,” Avalos told KTLA. “It’s horrible.”

The suspects also broke into the shop’s register and stole about $2,000 in cash.

Gardena police are investigating the case but do not have any suspects as of Saturday morning. They hope to find the dogs and return them safely to Avalos.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to early morning structure fire
LFD responds to Black Friday morning structure fire
According to LPD, Barrett-Oliver has been found safe.
Missing Lawton woman found, according to LPD
According to Oklahoma Highway patrol, one driver was taken to the hospital with internal trunk...
Altus man critically injured in Jackson County crash
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
Lawton's mayor, Stan Booker shared a hopeful message with the community this Thanksgiving.
Lawton mayor shares Thanksgiving message

Latest News

The video shows the burglars tossing puppies into the back of their van and taking off....
Thieves steal 12 French bulldogs from pet store
Cowboys face Tipton in regular season rematch
Ryan wins thriller over Timberlake to move to Class C final
Comets score 50 or more for 6th straight game in win
Velma-Alma knocks off unbeaten Drumwright to move to Class B semi-finals
Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu