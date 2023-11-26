Below freezing wind chills behind last night’s cold front | 11/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma and happy Sunday! Last night’s storm system continues to race east out of the state this morning, and the skies are clearing behind it. Gusty northwest winds behind a frontal boundary is bringing much drier air into the region. This will be beneficial as it will help sublimate roadways this morning. Slick spots are still possible though, especially in southwest OK where mainly rain fell last night. Wind gusts will subside this afternoon and evening as a low level ridge moves over parts of Texas and Oklahoma. Very cold temperatures are expected tonight into Monday morning, and there is a possibility that we could come within a few degrees of record temperatures tonight.

By Tuesday, temperatures will begin to trend upward through the week. Wednesday looks to be the nicest day this upcoming week with temperatures expected to reach near 60. The warming trend will be stopped on Thursday as a trough will lead to increased rain chances across the area. At this time, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms look to be over central and eastern OK, but trends will be continuously monitored.

Overall, a dry pattern will set up for the next few days, allowing for a few much needed days of sunshine, before another chance for rain later this upcoming week.

-7News Student Meteorologist Dylan Strilko

