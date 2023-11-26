Expert Connections
Chilly temperatures are here to stay | 11/25 PM

Chilly temperatures are here to stay
By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday Texoma! A cold front is currently pushing its way through the state and drastically dropping temperatures. Rain will eventually transition to snow since those lows for tonight will drop below freezing. This will be short lived though, and there won’t be much accumulation on the roads. The ground temperatures will also remain above freezing, so anything that will hit the ground will melt fairly quickly. In turn, we could see some slick spots on bridges and parts of the roadways so drive carefully tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, we should have sunny conditions, but those cold temperatures will stick behind the cold front that moved through. Wind chills in the morning will feel about 10 degrees colder than the actual temperatures, so if you have any early morning plans it will need to involve layers. Sunday night we will drop into those 20s yet again. If you are sending those kiddos to the bus stop early on, they will need those big jackets! The high for the day will only get to 50 degrees.

For the remainder of the week, the highs will stay consistent getting up to the upper 50s. Thursday, we have a potential to see another round of rain come through the area, but as of right now we only have a 30% chance of rain. This could increase as we get closer to Thursday. You can stay up to date on the latest weather forecast on our first alert weather app!

Stay warm and wear those layers!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

