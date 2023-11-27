Annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies to usher in holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pair of tree lighting ceremonies are taking place tonight, Nov. 27, to usher in the holiday season.

One of those is the Fort Sill Annual Tree Lighting ceremony. That event starts at 6 p.m. and even Santa is rumored to make an appearance! Music will be provided by The 77th Army Band, Eisenhower and Lawton High School, and Freedom elementary.

Visitors are welcome to attend, but you must get a visitor’s pass if you don’t have a DOD issued ID.

Cameron University is also ushering the holiday season with their annual Tree Lighting Ceremony tonight, Nov. 27. That event is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Bentley Gardens.

You can get a free Cameron ornament and enjoy some cocoa and cookies!

