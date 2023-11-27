Break from rain chances for a few days | 11/26 PM

Expert Connections
Break from rain chances for a few days
By Lauren Brand
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Hopefully everyone was able to stay warm and dry this weekend. Temperatures tonight will continue to drop into the mid 20s. These below-freezing temperatures will stick with us through the morning hours, so if you have an early start tomorrow that jacket will come in handy! We will only warm up into the lower 50s, and throughout most of the day we will remain in the 40s. Mostly sunny conditions will help to warm us a little bit, but those winds will be blowing from the north so it won’t do much good.

For Tuesday, the temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, but still not breaking out of the 60s. Winds will still be light coming out of the south at 5 to 15 mph. Sunny conditions will last throughout they day but we could see a few clouds here and there. Wednesday, we will climb into those 60s again, but as we reach the evening hours and into Thursday we will have a front move through along with some rain chances. As of right now, I only have this at a 30% chance but this could change as we get closer.

Hope everyone has a great week!

-7News Student Meteorologist Lauren Brand

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

