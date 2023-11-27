Comanche Nation Youth Dancers make appearance at Geronimo Public Schools

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers made an appearance at Geronimo Public Schools Monday as a part of their month-long mission to educate students through dance.

The program is a part of outreach for Native American Heritage Month.

The group’s main organizer, Teresa Lopez, says it expanded greatly since its beginning, going from just two singers and dancers to a larger group that can visit dozens of schools over the month.

“My motto is to watch, learn and participate because if you’re at one of our education performances that we do, you will participate,” said Lopez. “And that is how they learn by participating in our culture. when we say we’re gonna do a certain dance, we want them to come in and dance with us so they can say that they’re part of this, and feel part of history and part of our dance group.”

The Youth Dancers will visit Cache Public Schools on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for one of their final sessions of the year.

