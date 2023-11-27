Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Comanche Nation Youth Dancers make appearance at Geronimo Public Schools

The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers made an appearance at Geronimo Public Schools Monday as a part of their month-long mission to educate students through dance.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers made an appearance at Geronimo Public Schools Monday as a part of their month-long mission to educate students through dance.

The program is a part of outreach for Native American Heritage Month.

The group’s main organizer, Teresa Lopez, says it expanded greatly since its beginning, going from just two singers and dancers to a larger group that can visit dozens of schools over the month.

“My motto is to watch, learn and participate because if you’re at one of our education performances that we do, you will participate,” said Lopez. “And that is how they learn by participating in our culture. when we say we’re gonna do a certain dance, we want them to come in and dance with us so they can say that they’re part of this, and feel part of history and part of our dance group.”

The Youth Dancers will visit Cache Public Schools on Tuesday, Nov. 28 for one of their final sessions of the year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills this morning are in the teens. However, no shortage of sunshine will lead to a...
Below freezing wind chills behind last night’s cold front | 11/26 AM
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The crash scene
Monday morning crash sends one to the hospital
According to Oklahoma Highway patrol, one driver was taken to the hospital with internal trunk...
Altus man critically injured in Jackson County crash
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
LFD responds to Black Friday morning structure fire

Latest News

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
“It hurts not to know”: family of Noah Presgrove still searching for answers
Community Conversations: The Beautiful Day Foundation
Community Conversations: The Beautiful Day Foundation
Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
Lawton Community Theatre announces departure of Chance Harmon
Christmas Tree
Annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies to usher in holiday season