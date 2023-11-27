Come help support a good cause at our annual “Share your Christmas” event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News is teaming up with the Salvation Army as well as the Lawton Food Bank for our Annual “Share your Christmas” event, and we need your help!

Share Your Christmas will be Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Walmarts on Sheridan Road and Quanah Parker Drive as well as the Neighborhood Market on 38th and Lee Boulevard.

7News will have trucks at all three locations to be filled. We are looking for your help with items such as dry and canned foods, toiletries, toys, bikes and games.

All of your favorite news personalities will be on hand to take your donations and we will be live all day so make sure to come on out and Share Your Christmas with us.

