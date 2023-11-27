Community Conversations: The Beautiful Day Foundation

Expert Connections
Kelsey Roberts of the Beautiful Day Foundation joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to talk about an upcoming fundraiser you can take a part of.
By Justin Allen Rose and Tarra Bates
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s the season of giving and this week you’ll have the chance to make a difference in someone’s life. Kelsey Roberts of the Beautiful Day Foundation joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to talk about an upcoming fundraiser you can take a part of.

During the conversation, Kelsey and Tarra spoke about the organization’s upcoming fundraiser, “Big Give Day” taking place on Friday, Dec. 1. Other topics of the conversation included how the organization started, how people can help and donate, as well as who benefits from the organization and fundraiser.

To learn about that and more, watch the conversation above!

You can also visit the organization’s website here.

