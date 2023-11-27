Expert Connections
“It hurts not to know”: family of Noah Presgrove still searching for answers

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Noah Presgrove’s family said they thought they had more time with him. Since his death, they say all they’re looking for now is answers.

“I know that’s he’s okay, and that we will be okay. But I think it would make it easier if we knew why,” said Presgrove’s sister, Madison Rawlings.

This family, now and forever left with a missing piece after 19-year-old was found dead on the side of the road on September 4th. They say they’re not closer to finding the truth, almost three months later.

”As far of any changes that I know of, none. We’re still in the same position,” said the teen’s cousin, Ashley Chadwick. “Still kind of stagnant in a sense, and we’re still wanting answers... other than that, that’s kind of where we’re at.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation declared Presgrove’s death suspicious just one day later, on September 5th.

The organization is assisting Oklahoma Highway Patrol in the investigation. 7News reached out to OHP, who said they’re not releasing any details to maintain the ‘integrity of the investigation’.

The teen’s family says they just want closure.

”Even if it was an accident, it doesn’t matter, come clean,” said Avery Poucher, Presgrove’s friend. “It hurts not to know. It’ll hurt knowing, but it hurts more not to know and wondering, and just thinking every night what happened.”

You can count on us to keep you updated as we follow this story.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

