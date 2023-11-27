Lawton Community Theatre announces departure of Chance Harmon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre (LCT) has announced the departure of Managing Director Chance Harmon.

In a press release, the LCT stated that Harmon originally announced the departure at a board meeting on Nov. 20.

The release goes on to state that Harmon’s last day will be Dec. 31 as he will be taking a position at Backdoor Theatre in Wichita Falls as Artistic and Technical Director.

In regard to the news, Harmon stated:

Although I will be physically relocating to Texas, I will continue to cheer on LCT and its dedicated team from across the river. The challenges we faced, such as the hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and several bouts of storm damage to our facility, only strengthened our friendship, resilience and determination.

LCT also noted Harmon’s work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the theater financially stable as well as the many productions that he had a hand in including “The Last Five Years,” “Always Patsy Cline,” “Annie” and “Cabaret.”

