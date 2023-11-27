Medwatch: Understanding cancer & detecting it early

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -According to the American cancer society, one in three women and one in two men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. But, according to a new study, younger adults have received a rise in diagnosis.

Research conducted by The National Cancer Institute, explained cancer cells take up the needed space and nutrients that the healthy organs would use. And as a result, the healthy organs can no longer function. For other people, complications from treatment can cause death.

For those needing to get tested or treated for cancer, there’s a safe space at CCMH called “The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma.”

“A really good blessing about the cancer centers is that very soon we’re going to have six oncologists pretty soon, and we’re adding pretty soon radiation oncology, and the good thing that all these doctors , is that we all go and one way we talk to each other about cases and try to be as efficient as we can with scheduling, treatment, and give all around good treatment to our patients,” explained oncologist, Dr. Manal Robin-Hanna.

In fact, good treatment has allowed couples like Jerry and Gail Dixon to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Jerry is in remission and Gail has received treatment for cancer at the center.

“It ain’t all good and roses, there’s good times and bad times, to give and take. Just keep your mouth shut, checkbook open, and everything will work out,” said Jerry Dixon

But to receive treatment it all starts with detection. According to The National Cancer Institute, detection of early on-set cancers are going up the fastest for people who identify as American Indian, Alaska natives, Asians, and Hispanics.

Currently the cancers that cause the most deaths in the U.S. are Lung, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and prostate cancers. Health experts believe that’s obesity is one possible reason for the rise. They also say smoking and lack of exercise also contribute.

Researchers think screening for these cancers has become more sensitive.

“Having six oncologists now on staff pretty soon, that allows each of us to really kind of zoom in and specialize in different types of cancers since the treatment of cancer has become so complicated. The advancements, immunotherapy, and antibodies that’s coming down the line makes it really important for people to specialize in different types of cancer. We’re able to do this here at The Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, “ said Dr. Manal Robin-Hanna.

the oncologist said outside of regular screenings and treatment, you can take safety measures in your own hands by exercising, drinking coffee, and eating healthy foods like tomatoes.

