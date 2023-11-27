Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Monday morning crash sends one to the hospital

The crash scene
The crash scene(kswo)
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck on Flower mound and Gooden Road left the road closed and sent one to the hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, a black Camry struck a trailer head on that was being pulled by a truck, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP told 7News that the Camry was heading southbound on Flower Mound and the truck that was pulling the trailer was eastbound on Gooden Road going through the intersection when the wreck occurred.

After the collision, the Camry continued south before leaving the roadway into some brush, according to OHP. The driver of the Camry was extricated by firefighters and EMS. Only the driver of the Camry sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to OHP.

Geronimo Fire Department, Kirk’s EMS, OHP, and Comanche County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck.

You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wind chills this morning are in the teens. However, no shortage of sunshine will lead to a...
Below freezing wind chills behind last night’s cold front | 11/26 AM
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
According to Oklahoma Highway patrol, one driver was taken to the hospital with internal trunk...
Altus man critically injured in Jackson County crash
Crews respond to early morning structure fire
LFD responds to Black Friday morning structure fire
Chilly temperatures are here to stay
Chilly temperatures are here to stay | 11/25 PM

Latest News

Road closures could cause delays in Wichita Falls
7News is teaming up with the Salvation Army as well as the Lawton Food Bank for our Annual...
Come help support a good cause at our annual “Share your Christmas” event
A few road closures might cause you some delay if you are traveling in Wichita Falls.
Road closures could cause delays in Wichita Falls
Come help support a good cause at our annual “Share your Christmas” event
According to the American cancer society, 1in 3 women and 1 in 2 men will be diagnosed with...
Medwatch: Understanding cancer & detecting it early