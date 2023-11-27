Monday morning crash sends one to the hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck on Flower mound and Gooden Road left the road closed and sent one to the hospital.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, a black Camry struck a trailer head on that was being pulled by a truck, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP told 7News that the Camry was heading southbound on Flower Mound and the truck that was pulling the trailer was eastbound on Gooden Road going through the intersection when the wreck occurred.

After the collision, the Camry continued south before leaving the roadway into some brush, according to OHP. The driver of the Camry was extricated by firefighters and EMS. Only the driver of the Camry sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital, according to OHP.

Geronimo Fire Department, Kirk’s EMS, OHP, and Comanche County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck.

